HALIFAX -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Canadian Football League to cancel next month's Touchdown Atlantic game.

The game, slated for June 25 in Halifax between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, was going to be played at Huskies Stadium on the campus of Saint Mary's University.

"The only thing deeper than our regret is our resolve to return to Atlantic Canada," CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. "It pains us that this pandemic is preventing us from showing our friends in Nova Scotia, in person, just how saddened we are by the senseless tragedy they have been forced to bear, and how much we admire their strength."

Ambrosie made the statement Wednesday during a virtual video conference with season-ticket holders.

"We will directly reach out to the fans who have purchased tickets for Touchdown Atlantic, which was a sellout," Ambrosie said.

Ambrosie says the earliest the CFL can start the 2020 season is September, and there won't be a "traditional" Grey Cup in Regina.

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Please note that we are not announcing or promising a return this fall," he said. "We are just letting our fans know this remains one of the remaining possible scenarios for 2020. A cancelled season is also possible. Again, it's too soon to make a sure call at this point."

With files from The Canadian Press.