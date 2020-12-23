HALIFAX -- After being away from family and friends since July, the crew of HMCS Toronto returned home Wednesday to a tempered welcome.

COVID-19 regulations prevented the crew from immediately embracing waiting loved ones as is usually the case, but the ship's company is just happy to be closing out 2020 at home.

The navy tradition of granting a first kiss went to Sailor First Class Justin Steele and that kiss went to his 11-day-old son, Tommy Steele.

"I had butterflies coming in and then when I held him for the first time, I could feel the tears breaking through," Steele said. "I couldn't be happier. (It's) very exciting."

A return home before Christmas wasn't expected. A call from Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia alerted the ship's commanding officer that the mission was ending early.

"Nobody was expecting the great news and I can say that it went over quite well," said Jeff Dargavel HMCS Toronto's commanding officer."There was a lot of mixed emotions, mostly happy. Some people were so happy they were crying a bit."

"There's nothing like coming home," said Sailor Third Class Shawney McGregor."There's no port like it."

HMCS Toronto and its 231 crew sailed out of Halifax Harbour on July 25.

Its deployment was part of NATO's Operation Reassurance, an effort that began in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea.

One of the ship's duties was to monitor non-NATO naval and air activity.

A difficult mission at any time, but the crew also had to deal with COVID-19.

"When we have gone into port, we haven't interacted ashore," Dargavel said. "We maintained what we call a 'Toronto bubble.'"

Because of that, the crew can return to their homes without having to quarantine first.

"I can't begin to explain how happy and ecstatic I am to have him home," said Ashley Steele.

As one ship is home, another is preparing for their own deployment. HMCS Halifax is leaving on New Year's Day to continue Canada's commitment to operation reassurance.