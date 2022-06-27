Crews search for swimmer who did not resurface from Dartmouth lake

Halifax Regional Police are at Maynard Lake in Dartmouth, N.S., looking for a missing swimmer.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) was called to the scene at around 7:15 p.m. after a person seen swimming did not resurface.

Fire crews had been searching with a rescue boat and drone, but were called off by police around 8:45 p.m.

HRFE told CTV News police are now waiting on a dive team, which is expected to arrive around midnight.

Fire officials were not able to provide any details on the missing swimmer.