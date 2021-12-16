CTV Atlantic announces new Chief Anchor of flagship program CTV NEWS AT 6

As announced live during tonight’s CTV NEWS AT 5, Todd Battis, a veteran journalist with 30 years of broadcasting experience, has been named the next Chief Anchor for CTV News Atlantic. Battis will helm CTV Atlantic’s flagship program CTV NEWS AT 6, the most-watched newscast in the Maritimes, beginning Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

With decades of experience as a reporter, anchor, and producer, Battis brings a wealth of knowledge to his role as CTV News Atlantic’s editorial leader. He has reported on the region’s most significant stories over the past 25 years, including the crash of Swissair 111, the Moncton RCMP shootings, Hurricane Juan, and the mass shootings in Nova Scotia.

“Todd Battis is the quintessential Maritimes journalist, with experience in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island,” said Dan Appleby, News Director, CTV Atlantic. “He has exceptional news judgment and is a natural leader who knows what’s important to Maritimers.”

In addition to his experience in Atlantic Canada, Battis has reported on major news events around the world, covering the election of Pope Francis at the Vatican, the memorial for Fidel Castro in Cuba, and the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. He also covered the Vancouver Olympic Winter Games and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Battis’ appointment as Chief Anchor comes after long-time host Steve Murphy stepped away from the anchor position in November. Murphy will now concentrate on special projects for CTV Atlantic.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to follow my friend and long-time colleague Steve Murphy in the anchor chair,” said Battis. “He set a very high standard and earned the trust of Maritimers. I look forward to following his lead, and I’m eager to join the CTV News Atlantic team in its daily commitment to report on the most important stories in our community.”

Born and raised in New Brunswick, Battis worked for CBC and CTV in the Maritimes, as well as in Alberta before moving to Vancouver where he took on the role of Bureau Chief with CTV National News. He then returned to the Maritimes as the Atlantic correspondent for CTV National News, based in Halifax.

“Todd has worked alongside the CTV Atlantic team for the past 12 years, and shares our passion for local news,” said Trent McGrath, General Manager, CTV Atlantic. “He is a skilled storyteller who has inspired and shaped young reporters along the way.”

Battis has a long history with the IWK Telethon as well as Christmas Daddies, and will continue the tradition of supporting charities across the region. He lives in Halifax, NS with his wife Kate and two sons.