    Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax reopens to swimming

    Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is seen in this image taken July 4, 2024.
    The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising the public Cunard Pond Beach in the Spryfield area has reopened for swimming.

    The municipality closed the beach for recreational use on July 9 due to a blue-green algae bloom, which can produce toxins that pose risks to people and pets.

    The city reopened the beach Tuesday following blue-green algae testing. In their news release, the city said test results showed toxin levels at Cunard Pond Beach are within Health Canada’s limits and no new blue-green algae has been observed.

    Halifax Regional Municipality issues beach closures whenever blue-green algae blooms are observed. Beaches remain closed until testing shows blooms are non-toxin producing, or toxin concentration is within Health Canada guidelines and no further testing is required.

