'Daddy’s just gone to work': HMCS Halifax departs for European waters
More than 250 Crew members aboard HMCS Halifax set off Saturday.
The ship is deploying to northern European waters as part of NATO’s Operation Reassurance, as growing tensions between Russia and the West continue to mount around the conflict in Ukraine.
It’s the third time the ship has been deployed, but the first time since the pandemic began, that families could gather at the military dock to see their loved ones off.
“I try not to think too much about it, we’re just going to cross our fingers and daddy’s just gone to work,” said Krista Woodrow, standing on the dock in the Halifax harbour Saturday.
It’s her husband, Brian’s, first time deploying. Originally from Newfoundland, she said it’s a new experience for her and their two young children.
Navy veteran Jamie Vigliarolo is all too aware of the uncertainty that comes with a deployment overseas.
“When I sailed, it was during the cold war and the Gulf War, Operation Friction, very similar to what’s happening now, but much graver circumstances with Russia,” he said Saturday.
Vigliarolo was joined by his daughter, Sierra, as she saw off her boyfriend Riley.
“It’s going to be a long six months without him but I’m excited for him,” said Sierra Vigliarolo.
The commanding officer of HMCS Halifax — Cmdr Dale St. Croix — says the crew was busy this past month, bringing weapons systems to full capability while staying briefed on the evolving situation in Ukraine.
“We’ve been preparing for whatever comes our way, and are fully able to deal with whatever happens,” said Cmdr St. Croix.
Defence Minister Anita Anand gave her remarks Saturday, noting that Canada would help uphold Europe’s strength and sovereignty in these trying times.
“To stand against unwarranted and illegal Russian aggression for peace and the defensive posture on which NATO is built,” said Anand.
To that end, the minister said Canada is extending its commitment to operation reassurance by several years and adding almost 470 Canadian Forces members.
“In addition, we are preparing to present a robust package for the modernization of NORAD, so that we continue to contribute to the defence of the North American Continent.”
HMCS Halifax returned from the Baltic region in July. Its next overseas deployment was supposed to be to the Middle East as part of a counterterrorism and counter-drug operation.
Instead, the ship will arrive in Europe in about two weeks.
