HALIFAX -- Students at Dalhousie University have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the university issued a letter to students, faculty and staff saying that Nova Scotia Public Health informed the university of two confirmed COVID-19 cases among the student community living off-campus in Halifax.

The university says the two students who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating, as required. Additionally, the university notes the students are studying virtually and are not associated with its residence community.

Meanwhile, Dalhousie says staff from Student Health and Wellness teams in both Halifax and Truro are available to support students. Students can call 902-494-2171 for the Halifax team and 902-893-6369 for the Truro team if they have health concerns.