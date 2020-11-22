DEER LAKE, N.L. -- A small town in western Newfoundland is asking residents to stay home and businesses to close amid COVID-19 concerns.

The town of Deer Lake, N.L., made the request in a news release on Saturday evening, saying the move was necessary due to rising case numbers in the community.

The release said the town office and arena will be closed until Dec. 7, and asks non-essential businesses to follow suit. Residents are asked to stay home as much as possible, especially those with higher risks for complications.

There are five cases of COVID-19 currently active in the western region of Newfoundland, with two new cases in the area announced Saturday afternoon. Provincial health authorities say the source of one case in the region is still unknown and under investigation.

Both contact tracing and testing are ongoing, and the town is in regular contact with the regional health authority, the release said.

The Deer Lake Library also announced it would be closed until Dec. 7, and the Deer Lake Manor retirement home said it was closed to visitors until further notice.

Several businesses in the area, including Peter's Pizza and the Hygienix Dental Prevention Clinic, posted two-week closure announcements on social media Sunday morning, saying they were following the town's advice.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 18 active cases of COVID-19, with five new cases announced Saturday. Those figures marked the biggest one-day jump in cases since April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2020.