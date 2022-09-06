Damage done: Sydney bridal business recovering from weekend vandalism; man charged
A small bridal business in Sydney, N.S., was the victim of vandalism over the Labour Day long weekend.
Brittany Woodworth, the owner of Timeless Moments, received the call early Monday morning.
“It was way more extensive than I thought," said Woodworth. "We have big, double-pane windows and they were smashed. We have four mannequins and they were broken. He took the dresses right off the mannequins.”
On Tuesday, the window was boarded up and the cleanup was finished, but the bill will be extensive.
Woodworth says initial quotes are around $5,000.
“It's tough, and it's been a rough couple of years. I think everyone is trying to make the best of the situation with business," said Woodworth. "We have construction going on that's limited foot traffic, so when you get more damage on top of that, it's just that moment was so deflating."
Michelle Wilson, the executive director at the Sydney Downtown Development Association, called the destruction "unsettling."
“It's ironic because when I owned Timeless Moments myself, I had a similar thing happen,” she said.
Wilson says vandalism has been on the rise recently in the city’s core.
“I generally like to focus on positive things happening. But we've had a few businesses, maybe not the theft part, but having their windows broken,” said Wilson.
Woodworth says a positive side of the situation has been the support from the community.
“I always knew we had a lot of support, but to see so many people selflessly reaching out, it's really overwhelming,” she said.
Cape Breton Regional Police have charged 36-year-old Randy Travis Alexman, of Eskasoni, for break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.
Police say they were called to Timeless Moments around 1 a.m. on Monday by a person who heard a "smash" and saw a man trying to get into the business through a broken window.
According to police, the witness saw the man run away towards Dorchester and George Streets carrying a large piece of clothing.
Officers later arrested a man matching the suspect's description after police say he was seen walking near Yorke Street, carrying a backpack with a white dress in it.
According to police, Woodworth told officers a total of three dresses, worth several thousand dollars had been stolen.
After searching the area, police were able to find the two other dresses stashed in a building on Dorchester Street.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.
Bank of Canada set to raise its interest rate for the fifth time since March
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its overnight rate for the fifth time, amidst historically high inflation.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Canadians now less confident in their health-care system than Americans are: survey
Two out of five Canadians say they were unable to access essential health-care services in the last six months, according to a new Angus Reid report.
Customer accuses Rogers of enforcing 'discriminatory' carding policy after being denied entrance to store
A Toronto man is accusing Rogers of enforcing a “discriminatory” carding policy after he was denied entrance at a store in Chatham, Ont. despite being a customer.
Putin mocks West, says Russia will press on in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until reaching its goals and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions.
'It won't be quick': Foreign fighters lend a hand to Ukraine's battle to retake the south
Some foreign fighters are working with a reconnaissance unit of the Ukrainian military in the battle to retake the southern region of Kherson.
Steve Bannon expected to surrender Thursday on New York state charges related to border wall effort
Steve Bannon is expected to surrender Thursday to face New York state charges relating to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern U.S. border, people familiar with the matter say.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital restores ICU services after weeks-long closure over staffing crunch
A hospital east of Toronto says it is resuming services at its intensive care unit today after a weeks-long closure.
-
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
-
Ontario driver hit with two tickets totaling nearly $800 after breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
Calgary
-
Banff working to prevent further violence in wake of recent homicides
The mayor of Banff says the town is working to prevent acts of violence following two homicides just weeks apart in the same block.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
-
Motorcyclist injured in southeast Calgary collision
One person was rushed to hospital Tuesday evening after a crash in southeast Calgary involving a motorcycle.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: public transit and agriculture on the menu for Day 11 of campaign
On Day 11 of Quebec's election campaign, one party leader is promising to support public transit in Montreal, while another wants to cancel a tramway project in Quebec City.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime
In a surprising twist of events following drama at the National Assembly, the PCQ saw its popularity skyrocket and its leader, Éric Duhaime, thrust into the spotlight.
-
Quebec public health to provide update on COVID-19 situation
Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau is slated to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation.
Edmonton
-
Bank of Canada set to raise its interest rate for the fifth time since March
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its overnight rate for the fifth time, amidst historically high inflation.
-
10 shootings in 9 days has 'severely impacted' EPS resources
The Edmonton Police Service says its resources are stretched as officers investigate several shootings in late August and early September. Police officers have responded to 10 shootings since Aug. 28, including five during the long weekend, an EPS release read Tuesday afternoon.
-
Canadians now less confident in their health-care system than Americans are: survey
Two out of five Canadians say they were unable to access essential health-care services in the last six months, according to a new Angus Reid report.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Gravenhurst cottage destroyed by fire
Gravenhurst Fire Services was alerted to a fire at a cottage on Granny Duncan Road near Sam Cook Road Tuesday afternoon.
-
Bank of Canada set to raise its interest rate for the fifth time since March
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its overnight rate for the fifth time, amidst historically high inflation.
London
-
London area students head back to class
It is back-to-school for students in London’s two largest school boards. Both the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LCDSB) begin classes Wednesday.
-
Council rejects moving R-rated business licenses to Dundas Place
A pair of adult entertainment licenses will not be moving to Dundas Place after council gave the applications the cold shoulder. Council’s decision was made without any debate during its meeting on Sept. 6.
-
Council spars over number of affordable units in high-rise mega-project
A five-tower residential complex has been given the green light by city council despite concerns they could have pushed for more affordable housing to be included in the project. On Tuesday, Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments received the necessary rezoning to build their joint-proposal for 1,272 units, spread throughout five high rises, to be built on Wellington Road.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans advised to remain vigilant with Sask. stabbing suspect still at large
The RCMP is advising people in Manitoba to remain vigilant even though police don't believe Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbings that left 10 dead and 19 injured, has left that province.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
-
16-year-old charged in Winnipeg's 37th homicide of 2022: police
A 16-year-old male has been charged following an altercation at a home Saturday that police believe resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | How Ottawa councillors seeking re-election voted on key files last term
Here is a look at how each of the candidates looking for your vote once again voted on several big files last term.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports centre
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports complex without one.
Saskatoon
-
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
-
Mass murders have been an unfortunate part of Saskatchewan's history
This week’s tragedy at the James Smith Cree Nation is one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, but Saskatchewan has experienced other serious incidents over the years.
Vancouver
-
As B.C. faces 'twindemic' autumn, officials say COVID-19 restrictions unlikely – but not off the table
Having previously taken a bold stance against the idea of reinstating mask mandates and other pandemic public health measures, B.C.’s top doctor took a more cautious tone Tuesday while speaking at her first COVID-19 press briefing in months.
-
Squamish Nation breaks ground at Senakw site at south end of Burrard Bridge
Using a hand-carved tool that was traditionally used for digging post holes for houses, Squamish Nation Chairperson Khelsilem broke ground Tuesday on an 11-acre development site near the Burrard Bridge that will be home to the new Senakw community.
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
Regina
-
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.
-
Mass murders have been an unfortunate part of Saskatchewan's history
This week’s tragedy at the James Smith Cree Nation is one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, but Saskatchewan has experienced other serious incidents over the years.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo stabbing leaves man dead, 2 suspects in custody
A 29-year-old man is dead and two people are in police custody after a stabbing Monday night in Nanaimo, B.C. Mounties were called to Maffeo Sutton Park, along the city's downtown waterfront, around 11:30 p.m. for a complaint that a group of youths were intimidating a security guard.
-
Family still searching for missing Victoria man in Spain, blames Canadian embassy for inaction
The family of a Victoria senior who’s missing in Spain without life-saving medication feels the system designed to help Canadians in an emergency has failed them.
-
'What just happened?' B.C. woman hopes to identify mystery object caught on camera
A Kamloops, B.C., woman is hoping the public can help her solve a mystery about something strange she caught on camera back in early August. The woman was testing a feature called "Single Take" on her phone, which takes photos or video images in 10-second bursts. She was recording the storm but didn’t realize until afterwards that she appears to have caught something strange.