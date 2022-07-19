'Dancing brings people together': Bhangra dancer brings joy, hope and positivity tour to Atlantic Canada

A Bhangra dancer from the Yukon has brought his cross-country tour aimed at bringing joy, hope and positivity to Atlantic Canada.

Gurdeep Pandher has been teaching Bhangra lessons for years. But it wasn’t until a video he shot in Whitehorse in 2016 went viral that Pandher took his dancing to the next level.

Pandher’s videos have been watched over 50 million times. He says the virality of his dancing has helped him create opportunities to collaborate with Indigenous dancers, CalTech musicians, and even highland dancers.

Joy is food for the mind. Include it in your diet! With Bhangra at Inverness Beach in Cape Breton Island of Nova Scotia, I am dispatching joy, hope and positivity across Canada and beyond.

YouTube: https://t.co/83xTRQ2XNK pic.twitter.com/VXfLD2NhOs — Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) July 16, 2022

A traditional folk dance of the Punjabi people, Pandher explains that Bhangra was created by farmers “to express their [gratitude] to the land.”

Now, he adds, Bhangra dancing is becoming more popular at wedding receptions and is an effective workout routine.

Now on a cross-country tour, Pandher has spent the past week in Cape Breton and Halifax areas, before moving on to Newfoundland and Labrador.

“I’m really enjoying this side of the country,” he says, noting many Nova Scotians have recognized him and asked to take a selfie.

Pandher has been documenting his journey on social media, where he has shared videos of him dancing in Mabou, at Inverness Beach, and at Halifax’s Public Gardens.

Today’s smiles are scented with beautiful roses and wrapped with Bagpipes and Bhangra. From Halifax Public Gardens in Nova Scotia, my local bagpiper friend and I are dispatching joy, hope and positivity to everyone.

YouTube: https://t.co/ODopN1tgOl pic.twitter.com/gemRmFhxaO — Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) July 19, 2022

A video of Pandher dancing to bagpipes at Peggy’s Cove has garnered more than 128,000 views on Twitter.

With a mission statement of togetherness and bringing people joy through dance, Pandher says he found himself becoming more passionate about his work when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and feelings of fear and uncertainty became more prevalent.

“I believe dancing brings people together,” Pandher says. “It breaks down barriers and it also creates hope and positivity, which we all need.”

At Peggy's Cove, near Halifax in Nova Scotia, my local friend and I marched together by the beautiful Atlantic Ocean for cross-cultural togetherness, hope, healing, belonging & joy. He played his bagpipes and I danced Punjabi Bhangra. We're dispatching positive vibes to everyone. pic.twitter.com/7ccqM07q2S — Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) July 18, 2022

For Pandher, the love and support of viewers around the world has been the most meaningful part of his teachings. Particularly through the pandemic, Pandher says he has received messages of gratitude from doctors, nurses, teachers and their students. One class even created a project based on his dancing videos. He was also honoured to receive a personalized and homemade hooked rug delivered to him in the Yukon all the way from Newfoundland.

“People from different cultures can make beautiful art together. It gives a very powerful and very important message: we can create a beautiful co-existence together.”