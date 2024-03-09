Dangerous person alert ends in Nova Scotia with arrests, police say

Two suspects are in police custody following an RCMP warning that briefly urged residents of a central Nova Scotia community to shelter in their homes.

Mounties issued a social media post on Saturday afternoon saying there was a heavy police presence on a street in Millbrook as officers investigated possible gunshots, adding one man was in custody.

They later issued a dangerous person alert at 5:13 p.m. local time for Colchester County, warning there were dangerous people with a firearm in Millbrook and encouraging residents to seek immediate shelter with doors and windows locked.

The alert said there was no description of the suspects, but noted they were believed to be on foot and drivers shouldn't pick up hitchhikers.

The alert was cancelled about two hours later following the arrest of two suspects, and police say there is no longer a risk to the public.

Police also say they don't believe there are any additional suspects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024