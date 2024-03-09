ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Dangerous person alert ends in Nova Scotia with arrests, police say

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck  The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck 
    Share

    Two suspects are in police custody following an RCMP warning that briefly urged residents of a central Nova Scotia community to shelter in their homes.

    Mounties issued a social media post on Saturday afternoon saying there was a heavy police presence on a street in Millbrook as officers investigated possible gunshots, adding one man was in custody.

    They later issued a dangerous person alert at 5:13 p.m. local time for Colchester County, warning there were dangerous people with a firearm in Millbrook and encouraging residents to seek immediate shelter with doors and windows locked. 

    The alert said there was no description of the suspects, but noted they were believed to be on foot and drivers shouldn't pick up hitchhikers.

    The alert was cancelled about two hours later following the arrest of two suspects, and police say there is no longer a risk to the public.

    Police also say they don't believe there are any additional suspects.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News