Dartmouth collision sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a car and motorcycle collided in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 111 and Pleasant Street before 8 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident caused significant delays during the morning rush hour, with Pleasant Street closed to southbound traffic coming off Highway 111. Vehicles coming off the highway were diverted to downtown Dartmouth. Vehicles coming from Eastern Passage into Dartmouth were re-routed onto Highway 111.

Police say the intersection of Highway 111 and Pleasant Street has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.