Dartmouth man, 54, dies in motorcycle crash: RCMP

A 54-year-old Dartmouth man has died following a Saturday motorcycle crash in Newport Station.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 1 at about 3:05 p.m.

The driver passed away at the scene. There were no passengers.

Police say the investigation into the fatal crash remains active.

Highway 1 was closed between Wentworth Road and Salmon Hole Dam Road for several hours. It has since reopened.