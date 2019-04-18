

CTV Atlantic





A man who was previously charged in connection with the disappearance of a Dartmouth woman has now been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen alive in the Highfield Park area of Dartmouth on Feb. 25, 2018. The 40-year-old woman was reported missing to police on March 3, 2018.

Halifax Regional Police first arrested Owen Patrick Nelson on March 13, 2018. He was charged with interfering with human remains, assault, and two counts of breach of probation, in connection with MacKenzie’s disappearance.

Owen Patrick Nelson was arrested a second time at a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

Police say he now faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with MacKenzie’s death.

The 43-year-old Dartmouth man is due to appear Thursday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.