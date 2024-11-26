ATLANTIC
    • Dartmouth man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Tyler Charles Boland of Dartmouth, is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Source: RCMP) Tyler Charles Boland of Dartmouth, is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Source: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 29-year-old man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

    Police said in October a warrant was issued for Tyler Charles Boland of Dartmouth following several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

    He is facing charges of:

    • failure to comply with a probation order (two counts)
    • failure to comply with a release order
    • mischief

    Police said Boland was found and arrested on Tuesday.

