HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have issued their second ticket to a person caught violating regulations of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Act.

Police say at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday, officers located a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone at the entrance of Dartmouth’s Shubie Park.

Officers located the owner of the vehicle -- a 57-year-old Dartmouth man -- in the park, in violation of the order.

The man was issued a summary offence ticket for section 23(b) of the Emergency Management Act -- failing to comply with direction, order or requirement made under act/regulations.

The ticket comes with a fine of $697.50.

Shubie Park is one of the parks currently closed to the public as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Two individuals were fined on Sunday in different parts of the province.

Halifax Regional Police issued their first ticket under the Emergency Management Act to a woman who was in Point Pleasant Park, fining her $697.50.

Later on Sunday, a 65-year-old man was ticketed by Truro police for failing to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil declared a state of emergency on March 22, closing all provincial parks and beaches, and authorizing police to issue tickets to enforce social distancing.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has closed all municipal parks, beaches, playgrounds, sports fields, courts and associated parking lots.

Many provincial and municipal trails are closed. Provincial and municipal trails that are not part of a park can be used for exercise purposes, but only if you can walk there, in accordance with the state of emergency in Nova Scotia.