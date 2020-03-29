HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have issued their first ticket under the Emergency Measures Act, to a woman who was in Point Pleasant Park on Sunday.

Police say at 1:12 p.m., officers located an abandoned Toyota Yaris in the area of Point Pleasant Park, which has been closed to the public as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At 1:53 p.m., an officer and police service dog located a 44-year-old woman, the owner of the vehicle, present on the shoreline in violation of the order.

Police seized her vehicle and issued a Summary Offence Ticket for failing to comply with direction, order or requirement made under the province's Emergency Measures Act.

The woman was given a ticket with an associated fine of $697.50.

During a news conference Sunday, Premier Stephen McNeil reiterated that police would be ticketing and towing anyone ignoring public health rules.

"I am still hearing stories of people driving to our parks and beaches - even though they are closed. Grocery stores packed, groups out playing sports," said Premier McNeil. "These people are the reckless few and not only are Dr. Strang and I upset with them, their fellow Nova Scotians are upset with them. To those reckless few: if you won't do your part to keep physical distance to help flatten the curve, police will do it for you."

The Premier declared a state of emergency on March 22, closing all provincial parks and beaches, and authorizing police to issue tickets to enforce social distancing.

That same day, the Halifax Regional Municipality announced that they closed all municipal parks, beaches, playgrounds, sports fields/courts and trails until further notice, in accordance with the state of emergency in Nova Scotia.