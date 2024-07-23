ATLANTIC
    • Dartmouth, N.S., street closed following gas leak, evacuations in place

    Halifax Regional Police assists Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency with a gas leak on Monique Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S. Halifax Regional Police assists Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency with a gas leak on Monique Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S.
    People are being asked to avoid the area of Monique Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S., following a Tuesday afternoon gas leak.

    Police say they are on scene assisting Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

    Eastward Energy says it is also on the scene. The company said at about 1:30 p.m. the leak has been fully contained and there is no current threat to public safety.

    At 1:22 p.m., an emergency alert was sent informing residents of the leak.

    According to the alert, Leaman Drive has been evacuated from Monique Avenue to John MacNeil School. Monique Avenue and True North Crescent is also evacuated. Evacuees can shelter at Gray Arena.

    Monique Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Farthington Place and Leaman Drive.

    Police ask that the public stay away from the area and use alternate routes.

