After going undrafted in the NBA draft, 21-year-old Dartmouth native Lindell Wigginton has reportedly been signed by the Toronto Raptors.

Wigginton starred for two seasons at Iowa State University, where he averaged more than 15 points per game.

CTV caught up with Wigginton last week where he said playing for the Raptors would be a dream come true.

“My dream is to get to the NBA, play there, and play as long as possible,” said Wigginton. “But that would mean the world to me if I got drafted by the Raptors. Just playing for Canada and getting to represent my country again. So, that would feel great!”

Though Wigginton wasn’t drafted, six Canadians were, including four in the first round.