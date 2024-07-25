ATLANTIC
    • Death of husband, wife in Rothesay, N.B., still under investigation: police

    A Kennebecasis Regional Police vehicle is pictured on July 23, 2024. A Kennebecasis Regional Police vehicle is pictured on July 23, 2024.
    Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in the town.

    Their bodies were found late Monday afternoon at a residence on Spruce Street.

    Kennebecasis Regional Police has since identified the woman as Teresa Poirier and the man as her husband, Derek Poirier.

    They were both 55-years-old.

    Police say Teresa was victim of a homicide.

    Derek’s death continues to be investigated, but police say foul play is not suspected.

    “At this time, police are not seeking any suspects and the public is not at any risk,” reads a Thursday morning social media post from Kennebecasis Regional Police.

    Police say they will not release any further information.

