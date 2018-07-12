

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say the death of a man at a shelter in May is no longer considered suspicious.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the Metro Turning Point men’s shelter on Barrington Street around 10 a.m. on May 6.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were initially treating his death as suspicious, but now they say the Medical Examiner Officer has determined that’s not the case.

Police say they have concluded their investigation.

The man has not been identified and his cause of death has not been released.