HALIFAX -- The death of a man whose body was found in a Halifax street earlier this week is not considered suspicious.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Lady Hammond Road and Robie Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday after a man was found dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy has been completed and the cause of death is not suspicious.

Police are calling the death sudden, but haven’t said how the man died.

No details about the man, or any other details about the incident, have been released.