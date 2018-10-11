

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A British marine says a woman who alleges she was gang raped by at least three sailors made a sexual comment when he knocked on the door of a noisy barracks room at a Halifax-area military base.

Cpl. Brandon Hubbs, a member of the Royal Marines, testified in Nova Scotia Supreme Court that he was trying to sleep at 12 Wing Shearwater, but there was noise coming from the room where the alleged sexual assault happened in April 2015.

He says he and another member of the British navy hockey team, who were in the Halifax area participating in a naval hockey tournament, knocked on their door.

Hubbs, the defence's first witness, says his teammate opened the door and asked the occupants to quiet down, and that's when he heard a woman say: "You're just jealous you're not getting some."

The marine says he recognized the voice as the complainant in the case, because he saw and heard her in the hallway earlier that evening.

Darren Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people.