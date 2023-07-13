Desmond inquiry: relative says decision to dismiss judge was the wrong move
The Nova Scotia government should not have dismissed the judge leading the Lionel Desmond inquiry, a close relative of the former soldier at the centre of the high-profile probe said Thursday.
Desmond's sister Chantel said she and other family members wanted provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer to finish his work, which started more than five years ago.
"I honestly don't know what I feel about it besides disappointment," Chantel Desmond said in a Facebook message, responding to comments made earlier in the day by Premier Tim Houston and Attorney General Brad Johns. "I don't understand why they couldn't let Zimmer just finish, as he was there the entire time."
Zimmer was appointed in July 2018 to lead a fatality inquiry that investigated why Lionel Desmond, an Afghanistan war veteran, killed three family members and himself in their rural Nova Scotia home in 2017. On June 30 of this year, Johns dismissed the judge, saying his final report was taking too long to complete.
Last week, Houston cited the families touched by the tragedy when he explained the government's decision, saying, "Look, we're aligned with the families, we're aligned with Nova Scotians and Canadians and all human beings on this."
On Thursday, Houston said Zimmer was let go partly because the families involved had been forced to wait too long. He said that despite the several extensions given to the judge, it was unclear when the final report would be completed.
"How many times can you do that to the families?" he said after a cabinet meeting in Halifax.
Johns also mentioned family members Thursday, saying his priority was to "get results for the families."
Chantel and her twin sister Cassandra Desmond led a year-long campaign to push the provincial and federal governments to hold some kind of inquiry to determine what happened to their brother and his family, and to propose changes to prevent such a tragedy from recurring.
Chantel Desmond stressed Thursday that the government's decision to replace the now-retired judge did not reflect the family's wishes.
"Houston didn't respond to us," she said. "If he did, he would know we want Zimmer to finish what he started .... And this newly appointed judge would not be as familiar with the situation, let alone experience the emotions from everyone in the courtroom that had to speak to make a well-informed report."
When asked about Chantel Desmond's criticism, Houston said, "I'm sorry they feel that way, for sure. It was not the intention to add any additional stress or emotional pain. Our interest is in getting them the report and getting the recommendations so that we can move forward."
Johns said much the same thing: "I'm sorry if they feel that they should have been consulted more," he said. "Those families and all Nova Scotians deserve some conclusion here. I didn't see a conclusion coming quickly."
Zimmer has yet to respond to requests for an interview.
The government has said it could not impose a deadline on Zimmer because of the independence of the judiciary and, by extension, the fatality inquiry. The province's Fatalities Inquiries Act, however, permits the appointment of a new judge when an inquiry judge retires. That's what happened on June 30 when the government decided against extending Zimmer's term on the bench.
On July 6, Zimmer wrote to inquiry lawyers saying he had told the government he planned to hand in his report in August. He said the decision to dismiss him was based on misinformation and ignorance.
In the letter, Zimmer said he had already written 200 pages of the final report. He also pointed to the large volume of material he had to review on his own. The inquiry heard from 70 witnesses during 56 days of hearings, which generated 10,447 pages of transcripts.
The inquiry, which wrapped up hearing in April 2022, was delayed several times by events beyond Zimmer's control, including the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to an 11-month hiatus.
During the hearings, the inquiry learned that Lionel Desmond served in Afghanistan as a rifleman in 2007 and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression in 2011. Despite four years of treatment while he was in the military, he required more help when he was medically discharged in 2015. He took part in a residential treatment program in Montreal in 2016, but a discharge summary concluded he was still a desperately ill man.
During the last four months of his life, Desmond received no therapeutic treatment, mainly because provincial heath-care professionals could not gain access to his federal medical files.
On Jan. 3, 2017, Desmond legally purchased a semi-automatic rifle and used it later that day to kill his 31-year-old wife, Shanna; their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah; and his 52-year-old mother, Brenda. Their bodies were found the next day in the family's home, in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
SAG president: 'What is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour'
Watch Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher’s full statement ahead of Hollywood actors joining the writers' strike at midnight.
Worldwide exclusive: How to watch James Cameron’s conversation on deep sea exploration on CTV News
In a worldwide exclusive, CTV News hosts a conversation and presentation from Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron and his lifelong mentor, scientist and explorer Joe MacInnis. Here's how to watch.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Bank of Canada's record tightening campaign exposes lenders' mortgage risks
The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike on Wednesday and prospects of more increases heighten risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, struggling to make higher payments or pay even the interest portion of their home loans, investors and analysts said.
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
Mexico frees 20 kids who worked 12 hour days selling snacks, trinkets at Playa del Carmen resort
Police in Mexico rescued 20 kids ranging in age from 1 to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, where they were forced to work 12 hours per day selling snacks and trinkets on the streets and beaches, authorities said Thursday.
Health Canada recalls WMLBK electric shower head heater due to shock and electrocution hazard
Health Canada has recalled WMLBK electric shower head heaters over the potential risk of electrocution.
Toronto
-
'A beacon of light': Husband of Leslieville shooting victim releases statement
The husband of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, the bystander killed by a stray bullet in a daytime shooting in Leslieville, has issued a statement to the public.
-
'I had a moving truck and everything:' Oshawa woman finds someone else living in unit she signed leased for
A 25-year-old Oshawa resident says she has been forced to couch-surf and shell out cash for hotels after she discovered that the apartment she leased from a well-known property management group had someone else living in it.
-
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville has criminal history
A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last week.
Calgary
-
'I can't afford food': Thousands of Calgarians seek help at produce giveaway
Thursday brought with it proof thousands of Calgarians are struggling under the weight of rising inflation, a housing crisis and high interest rates.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown Calgary
A motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
-
Grasshoppers, dry conditions creating agricultural emergency in parts of Alberta
Walking through Del Pratt's backyard north of Oyen, Alta., isn't for the faint of heart these days, as a cloud of grasshoppers bursts from the ground at step.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
-
Fires, storms leave hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power
Over half a million Quebecers are in the dark Thursday afternoon as forest fires and extreme weather cause blackouts across the province.
-
Man furious after Quebec-issued death certificate not accepted because it's not in French
A Montreal area man is outraged after the Quebec government rejected his father's death certificate that was produced in English. It was the government that issued the certificate in the first place.
Edmonton
-
Father of Ben Stelter to travel to United States after doctors find tumour
The family of Ben Stelter is dealing with another health challenge.
-
Fan convinced 'miracle,' good-luck charm will help Elks snap record CFL home losing skid
Edmonton Elks fan Guy Desrosiers believes a banner he created as a teenager in 1971 helped spur the CFL team into its 'dynasty' era filled with Grey Cup victories. He also believes twin 12-11 scores – one from '71 and another from last week's Elks defeat – is a sign a new dynasty will begin for the currently winless team.
-
Jackhammering at legislature grounds will end at 9 p.m. after complaints from residents: province
An Edmonton woman says construction noise from the legislature grounds has been keeping her up at night.
Northern Ontario
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found in Hamilton, Ont. air
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Troubled northern Ont. songwriter loses bid to have gun licence restored
The man who was at the centre of a 29-hour armed standoff with police in West Nipissing in 2017 has failed to convince a judge to restore his gun licence.
-
Sudbury municipal workers agree to new deal with 3% wage hike
Greater Sudbury and the union representing more than 1,000 inside workers have agreed to a four-year contract.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Vehicle lands on its side following Highbury Avenue Crash
A vehicle has ended up on its side following a single vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont.
-
One person dies after crash involving two vehicles and transport truck near Mitchell
One person has died after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell on Thursday.
-
Stratford man charged after drugs, stolen police badge seized
A Stratford, Ont. man is facing several drug related offences after police executed search warrants at addresses in Stratford and Mitchell on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
'I wanted to have a conversation': Protestors show up at home of man who dumped mulch at Brady Road blockade
A Winnipeg man who dumped mulch on top of a mural at the Brady Road landfill blockade last weekend says he was trying to start a conversation with protestors about who should pay for the search for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
-
'They can quickly get dangerous': Coyote pup walks into Winnipeg woman’s home
A Winnipeg woman received a surprise after a coyote pup snuck into her home Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Lanark County looking to curb speeding in villages, hamlets
The County of Lanark is asking residents to hit the brakes in an effort to curb speeding through its villages and hamlets.
Saskatoon
-
'The numbers were huge': Saskatoon saw massive mosquito spike in June
Summer in Saskatchewan can feel short, and with it comes the biting bugs that can make it tricky tto enjoy the outdoors.
-
Sask. farmers plagued by scorching drought, destructive grasshoppers
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.
-
Sask. air quality alerts issued due to heavy smoke from wildfires
Environment Canada (EC) is warning Saskatchewan residents to limit their time outside as heavy wildfire smoke moves in from the northwest.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserve
Metro Vancouver is seeing “higher than usual” water consumption from residents due to the climbing temperatures, as the province warns of worsening drought conditions.
-
Hiker dies on after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial Park
A man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver actors weigh in on Hollywood strike
Labour disputes in Hollywood are impacting the film and television industry in Vancouver, according to local actors.
Regina
-
Sask. farmers plagued by scorching drought, destructive grasshoppers
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.
-
Sask. air quality alerts issued due to heavy smoke from wildfires
Environment Canada (EC) is warning Saskatchewan residents to limit their time outside as heavy wildfire smoke moves in from the northwest.
-
Experience Regina' campaign 'greenlighted' without approval by senior managers, report says
An independent review has found that no changes of employment at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required following the controversial "Experience Regina" rebrand.
Vancouver Island
-
Another fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island claims life of 58-year-old
A 58-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle and SUV collided near Chemainus, marking the second fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island in as many days.
-
Four years after passage of law on abandoned boats, only two fines have been levied
The federal government has issued just two fines under a four-year-old law meant to prevent boat owners from leaving their vessels behind for someone else to clean up when they are shipwrecked or reach the end of their lifespan.
-
Where is Lindsey Nicholls? Mounties issue plea in cold-case disappearance of Vancouver Island teen
Mounties in the Comox Valley are pleading for information as the community prepares to mark 30 years since a 14-year-old girl disappeared under mysterious circumstances.