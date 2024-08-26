DFO announces striped bass by-catch pilot project in Northumberland Strait

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Diane Lebouthillier announced on Friday that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) will launch an experimental pilot project that allows for striped bass by-catch in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 25 for the current season. LFA 25 covers the northern part of the Northumberland Strait, between New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The federal government said in a news release the recreational striped bass fishery along the coast of Eastern Canada has grown in recent years, bringing socio-economic benefits to Atlantic Canada and Quebec.

Lebouthillier said the pilot project will allow DFO to gather data to discuss possible regulatory changes that would allow the retention of striped bass for use as bait in commercial fishing.

“This pilot project will allow us to acquire the data needed to inform next steps to better control striped bass populations, while ensuring sound management that will also benefit the growing recreational fishing industry in the Atlantic provinces and Quebec for future generations,” Lebouthillier said.

Each of the Maritime provinces will be represented by up to 10 harvesters working in LFA 25.

The pilot runs from mid-August until the end of the fishing season in October. A small group that includes Indigenous lobster harvesters will participate. They will be allowed to keep a small number of striped bass for personal use or use as bait. The harvesters will collect data that could include numbers of striped bass caught per trap, survivability and geographical fishing range.

A map depicts the Maritime provinces with the adjacent lobster fishing areas 23 through 27 coloured in green. (Courtesy: Government of Canada)

DFO is collaborating with key organizations such as the PEI Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA), the Maritime Fishermen’s Union (MFU) and interested First Nations to execute the project.

In recent years, DFO increased the allotment of striped bass to develop an Indigenous commercial fishery and increased the striped bass allowed for recreational anglers.

The experimental pilot project may expand into other LFAS as early as next spring.

The government said in the release it will continue to support the sustainable management of striped bass in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, which is an important food source for Indigenous and coastal communities.