Flowers sit under a tree and shards of debris scatter the sidewalk on Lewisville Road in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Codiac RCMP & Moncton Fire were called to the area around 11 p.m. on Saturday night after a two-vehicle collision left an 80-year-old woman dead.

Family members of the victim say her name was Pauline Bourque.

“My grandmother was a very happy person,” says Bourque’s grandson, Mathieu LeBlanc. “Just on Friday night we had a family gathering and 24-hours later she’s gone. So life is precious."

RCMP say the collision occurred when a Chevrolet Cruz attempted to make a left-hand turn and collided with a Volkswagen Jetta travelling East on Lewisville Road.

Bourque was in the passenger seat of the Chevrolet heading back to her boyfriend, Frank's apartment, when the accident occurred – he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"He's doing not too bad,” says LeBlanc. “He's all bruised up everywhere, but he'll pull through – just scars, and I mean, emotional pain."

The lone occupant of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Jaws of Life was used on both vehicles.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but RCMP say they do believe speed may have played a factor in the crash.

However, the accident did occur on a road some neighbours call a “death trap.”

"Many times coming out of here, you can’t see the cars because there’s a bridge,” says neighbour, Francis LeBlanc. “If cars are low, you don’t see the cars before they get on you, and they’re going too fast, of course."

Danny Jaillet, another nearby neighbour, says he's seen far too many crashes on the road.

"Lewisville Road has been treacherous – it’s always a gamble to leave my house," says Jaillet

And LeBlanc agrees. "If you turn left, you're cutting two lanes – it’s pretty bad," she says.

Some people in the area are now calling for more safety measures to be put in place.

"We definitely need traffic lights – that is going to curve the speed,” says Jaillet. “Maybe more patrolling from the RCMP?"

Meanwhile, the victim, Bourque, is being remembered as a fun-loving woman who loved to travel and one who will be missed by so many.

"We're all in shock. I mean, you can never get ready for this,” says LeBlanc. “Especially at her age, she was still happy-go-lucky."

Bourque’s family says they'll be holding their fond memories of her very close to their hearts.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker