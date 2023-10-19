Disney Dream brings the magic to Port Saint John, marking first ever stop in Atlantic Canada

SAINT JOHN -

The magic could be felt at Port Saint John Thursday.

10,000 passengers aboard three separate cruise liners docked in the Port City for the day, filling the uptown core. 4,000 of those passengers sailed in on one of the most magical ships at sea, the Disney Dream.

“We have some amazing port adventures right here in New Brunswick,” says Cruise Director Lee Hawkins. “I know that our guests are experiencing a good time, and I definitely think our crew will find some time to go ashore as well.”

While Disney Cruise lines are no stranger to maritime ports, Thursday marked the first time the Disney Dream ship has come to Atlantic Canada. It is the lone Disney cruise ship to make the call to a maritime port in 2023.

“I know a lot of people, even from places like Fredericton are coming down today just to see the ship come in,” says Beth Hudson, who is the branch manager for CAA’s office in Saint John. “It’s so exciting when you hear, especially when you see it take off out of port and they are playing the music. It’s just something special.”

The Disney Dream features top notch accommodations, equisetic dining options, and of course Mickey Mouse and the gang. It even features Broadway calibre performances like Beauty and the Beast. There are also areas designated for individual age groups to enjoy.

“We’ve also got dedicated spaces to reconnect as a family and disconnect to the outside world,” boasts Hawkins. “That can be through trivia’s, gameshows, though some of our craft sessions, we have lounges deigned just for our families in mind.”

What makes this voyage of the Dream so special is the celebration of Halloween with the cruise lines “Halloween on the High Seas” packed with haunted tricks and fun-filled treats for the whole family.

“It’s not so scary here on board, because we have our own “Mousquerade” dance party where we encourage all of our families to jump in, get creative, and dance along with Mickey and the gang,” Hawkins says. “And that’s after some fantastic trick or treating.”

Multiple Disney officials say the Dream ship is their favourite in the Disney fleet.

“The difference is that customer service level that our crew provide,” Hawkins admits. “Because when they enjoy what they do, we know the guest are going to enjoy what they do.”

“Everyone knows and loves Disney so the fact that we have a little piece of this Disney magic in our own backyard is really special,” says Hudson. “Also the fact that this is the only stop the Dream is doing on this itinerary just shows the importance of Saint John as growing with popularity for international tourism and as a prime cruise destination.”

Hudson says residents looking to jump on a cruise is in high demand, citing it was the fastest sector of the tourism industry to rebound following the pandemic.

“Cruisers love to cruise and Maritimers love to cruise, but we are finding a really big push from first timers,” Hudson says. “Having a ship like the Disney Dream in our own background certainly peaks interest.”

The Disney Dream departed Saint John at 4 p.m. Thursday to begin its trip back to New York.

