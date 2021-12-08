Do you recognize these toolboxes? N.B. RCMP looking for rightful owner

Halifax, N.S. -

RCMP in New Brunswick are hoping to track down the rightful owner of 30 toolboxes and tools that were recently located.

On Nov. 30, RCMP were notified that a stolen camper trailer had been located outside a residence on March Street in Moncton. The trailer had 30 toolboxes inside that did not belong to the owner of the trailer. Some of the tools and toolboxes have special markings on them.

Anyone with information or who is the owner of the recovered items is asked to contact police.