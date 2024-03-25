Downed tree closes section of North Street in Halifax

A section of North Street in Halifax remains closed Monday morning after a tree fell onto the road on Sunday.

The tree was knocked down by high winds, taking down two power poles and knocking out electricity in the area.

Our crews continue to safely restore power following the high winds that impacted the province. We ask customers to stay safe by staying clear of work sites and downed lines. If you come across downed wires, please stay back and call us to report it right away (1-877-428-6004). pic.twitter.com/y5XsMAY2y5 — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) March 24, 2024

New poles are now in place and power has been restored to the area.

The tree has also been removed from the street, though it remains closed between Clifton and Robie as of 7 a.m. Monday.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Nova Scotia Power was reporting 78 active outages across the province affecting 233 customers, as of 7 a.m. Monday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Carl Pomeroy.

