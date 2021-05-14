Advertisement
Downtown Halifax business fined for operating against regulations
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 10:07AM ADT
Police have charged a business in downtown Halifax for failing to follow regulations in the Health Protection Act.
Halifax Regional Police say they received reports that a downtown establishment was operating, despite lockdown measures.
Police say they observed people entering the business and heard loud music coming from inside.
On Thursday, officers issued an $11,622.50 ticket to the business for failing to comply with the act and its regulations.