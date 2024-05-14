Drag performer Deva Station wins 'Groundbreaking Performance' at Screen Nova Scotia Awards

The Screen Nova Scotia Awards celebrate talent, creativity and passion in the province’s film, television and animation industry.

The 10th anniversary awards gala was held Saturday night in Halifax, hosted by actor Jonathan Torrens in front of a sold-out crowd of industry members and supporters.

The night's finale was the award for best feature film. It went to “The Queen of My Dreams,” which was filmed in Pakistan and Nova Scotia.

The third season of the Bell Fibe TV1 comedy series “Vollies” was crowned the winner of both the “Best Television Series – Scripted” and “Series Ensemble” awards.

And this year’s “Groundbreaking Performance” award was extra special for its winner.

The award celebrates a performer from an underrepresented community and this year it went to drag performer Deva Station for her role in the Bell Fibe TV1 series “Apocalyptic Kitchen.”

“To have her name on the plaque, and not like not ‘Steve (MacLeod),’ you know, it says ‘Deva Station,’ so like that really means a lot,” she told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly during an interview.

Deva Station and her long-time partner Jacob Rafuse started “Apocalyptic Kitchen” at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s crazy to see two little gay guys from Nova Scotia going at that level when people probably thought it was never gonna happen,” said Rafuse.

The show teaches viewers life skills “they never knew they needed” and when it comes to production, the pair do it all.

“From lighting, to sound, to craft services, the costuming, makeup, wardrobe, producing – every aspect,” Rafuse said. “There’s literally three of us that make the entire show.”

Three seasons later, all their hard work is paying off.

“When they said you’re nominated for a (Screen Nova Scotia) award… it was amazing to be in a room with that type of creativity,” said Rafuse.

“We were happy just to get to go,” added Deva Station.

Her recent award is not all Deva Station and Rafuse have to celebrate.

“We just signed a contract with OUTtv, so they have actually agreed to take all three seasons and they’re gonna test them globally on their platform next month in June,” Rafuse said.

“Wait till you see what we’ve got coming,” said Deva Station. “Oh, girl!”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.