HALIFAX -- A Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 66 kilometres over the speed limit on a Dartmouth highway.

A member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118 outbound before Exit 14, around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 166 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 38-year-old Cole Harbour man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

His vehicle was seized and towed and he has been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.