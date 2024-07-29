ATLANTIC
    • Driver seriously injured after fleeing from police, crashing car: N.S. RCMP

    The RCMP says it is investigating a crash following an attempted traffic stop near Liverpool, N.S., early Saturday morning.

    Officers were conducting a traffic enforcement on Milton Road in Milton around 1 a.m. when they saw a Volkswagen Golf approach the police checkpoint.

    Police say the driver made “an abrupt U-turn” and headed north on Highway 8.

    One of the officers left the checkpoint to attempt a traffic stop.

    Police say the car left the road and ended up on its roof.

    The driver suffered life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Sable River man was taken to hospital by EHS.

    The passenger, a 25-year-old woman from East Green Harbour, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A section of Highway 8 was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It reopened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

