HALIFAX -- One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in central Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the single-vehicle collision in the 2200 block of Connaught Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling north on Connaught Avenue from Quinpool Road when the driver lost control and struck a tree and fire hydrant.

The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police haven’t released any details about the driver.

A passenger was treated and released.

The northbound lane of Connaught Avenue between Quinpool Road and Oak Street was closed for several hours while police examined the scene. It has since reopened.