Featured
Driver seriously injured in Pictou County crash
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 11:41AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 12:14PM ADT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle left Highway 104 in Pictou County, N.S.
The RCMP responded to the crash in Salt Springs, N.S. around 8:10 p.m. Monday.
Police say the eastbound car lost control and left the highway between exits 18 and 19.
The driver, and sole occupant of the car, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance and later airlifted for further treatment.
Highway 104 was closed between exits 18 and 19 until around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.