

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle left Highway 104 in Pictou County, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the crash in Salt Springs, N.S. around 8:10 p.m. Monday.

Police say the eastbound car lost control and left the highway between exits 18 and 19.

The driver, and sole occupant of the car, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and later airlifted for further treatment.

Highway 104 was closed between exits 18 and 19 until around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



