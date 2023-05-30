Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire

Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tanatallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) released the estimate Monday night and said the number is based on initial visual inspections by first responders.

The statement says a full assessment of the damage can’t be confirmed yet.

About 16,000 residents in the area have been asked to leave their homes.

The HRM says residents should know more about the damage in the coming days after detailed mapping is done, although it could take longer as the fire is still burning.

Residents can speak with The Insurance Bureau of Canada on Tuesday at the evacuation centre located at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax.

The evacuation centre, located at 26 Thomas Raddall Dr., is open until further notice.

FIRE UPDATE

Early Tuesday morning, the Nova Scotia RCMP warned of heavy smoke conditions at Highway 103 near Exit 5 in Upper Tantallon.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said heavy smoke conditions were present in Upper Tantallon on May 30, 2023. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

Fire crews continued to work through the night Monday, fighting fires burning in multiple areas.

The wildfire is estimated to cover 788 hectares.

Halifax Deputy Fire Chief David Meldrum said during a news conference Monday evening that firefighters are focused on saving properties and preventing fires from spreading north.

“This fire has not been contained. This fire is not under control,” Meldrum said.

“Today the fire did not spread appreciably, and that is thanks to weather, the work of firefighters on the ground, and the work of the air units from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.”

At last update, there were 170 HRM firefighters at the scene, 32 DNRR staff, three helicopters and a waterbomber from Newfoundland and Labrador.

No missing people or injuries have been reported.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents in the following communities:

Westwood subdivision, Upper Tantallon

Whitehills subdivision, Hammonds Plains

Highland Park subdivision, Yankeetown

Haliburton Hills

Pockwock Road

Glen Arbour

Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive

Maplewood

Voyageur Way

St George Boulevard, including all side streets

McCabe Lake area

Indigo Shores

A map of the evacuation area and state of emergency area is pictured. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)

The Halifax Regional Municipality is reminding residents they are not allowed to return to their homes until municipal authorities say it is safe to do so.

Evacuated residents also must register with 311 via the online form or by calling 1-800-835-6428.

COMFORT CENTRES

The HRM will reopen its two comfort centres at 7 a.m. Tuesday. It says they will remain open until further notice.

Black Point and Area Community Centre at 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Rd.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the following schools are closed Tuesday due to the wildfires and evacuations

Bay View High School

Tantallon Junior Elementary

Tantallon Senior Elementary

Five Bridges Junior High

St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary

Charles P. Allen High

Kingswood Elementary

Hammonds Plains Consolidated

Madeline Symonds Middle School

Harry R. Hamilton Elementary

Millwood Elementary

Millwood High School

Sackville Heights Elementary

Sackville Heights Junior High

POWER

According to the Nova Scotia Power’s outage map, electricity remains disconnected for more than 4,000 customers in the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

TRANSIT ROUTES

The HRM says the following Halifax Transit routes continue to be affected Tuesday:

Route 330 will start and end at Sheldrake Lake -- 3826 St Margarets Bay Rd. There will be no service to the Tantallon Park and Ride located at 3664 Hammonds Plains Rd.

Route 433 will start and end at the West Bedford Park and Ride located at 120 Innovation Drive. There will be no service on Hammonds Plains Road from Gary Martin Drive to Tantallon Park and Ride.

Route 83/183 will end on Crossfield Ridge in Middle Sackville, N.S. The HRM says the bus will then turn right on Sackville Drive and right onto Melham Drive. Routes 83/183 will hold on Melham Drive before departing, heading back to the Sackville Transit Terminal at 7 Walker Ave.

FIRE WEBPAGE

The Nova Scotia government continues to update a new webpage with the latest emergency alerts and resource information about the wildfires.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.