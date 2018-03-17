

Despite fears to the contrary, there have been no reports of major problems associated with Saint Patrick’s day celebrations in the Halifax area.

The world-wide celebration which features a lot of drinking fell on a Saturday prompting some bars to bring in extra security.

Halifax Regional Police also ramped up patrol, but the party started early in the morning and seemed to flow as smoothly as all the beer from taps.

Severallineups began before sunrise. Some bar staff said they tried to make the lineup a part of the party.

“Just try to keep things light in line, walk around, joke a little bit, talk to people, try to give them an update on timing,” said doorman Terry Murray.

“If you don't like lineups, we found one place where the party outside, seemed to be as good as the one inside,” said one patron.

Bagpipes could be heard throughout celebrations, but they didn’t last long because of the cold. A newcomer from Glasgow, Scotland, Gemma Watson was out in full force for Saint Patrick’s Day.

“Well, we went next door to watch the rugby, and we have to come back now, it's good, it's such a nice atmosphere in Halifax, everyone's out and enjoying themselves,” said Watson.

Bands provided music as well as pub patrons who made their own.

Police were visible downtown as a reminder for everyone to behave, but officers say this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day has been uneventful.

