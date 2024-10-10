African Nova Scotian history being recognized nationally, internationally

Africville has received a significant recognition. It has been designated as Canada's first UNESCO "Place of History and Memory Linked to Enslavement and the Slave Trade."

"It means that the story of Africville is not just important to Nova Scotia, but to Canada and beyond," said Juanita Peters, the executive director of Africville Museum.

The Canadian Commission for UNESCO said the documented presence of Africans in Mi'kma'ki dates back to the 1600s.

"Africville was an enclave of sanctuary and cultural expression established by diasporic Africans in a subsequent wave of migration following the American-British War of 1812 that saw approximately 2,000 diasporic Africans arrive in the Maritimes, many of them formerly enslaved people," the Canadian Commission for UNESCO said in a news release.

For more than 150 years, Africville was a thriving, close-knit community until it was destroyed.

"One of the things that we hope this designation will do is have people look a little deeper at some of the inequities that are faced by people of African descent even today," said Peters.

Africville's deep history being recognized in this major way is welcome news for former residents.

"It's a great, great thing. We are happy here in Africville, and I'm so glad it happened. I wish it had of happened sooner," said Beatrice Wilkins.

Wilkins spent the first part of her life in Africville before her family was forced to leave in the early 1960s.

"When we grew up, we were children who were seen and not heard, and when we were told we were moving, all you did was pack your bags and you left," said Wilkins.

She is hoping the UNESCO designation will be the first step in getting an interpretive centre built.

"A place, not only an interpretive centre for artifacts, but a place where we can gather. Be it the church or be it a functioning interpretive centre that we could have dances, have functions, get the community together," said Wilkins.

Africville Heritage Trust Chair Percy Paris agrees.

"When we go out and do our fundraising, not only are we a National Historic Site, but now we are a UNESCO designation, so that's going to help us," said Paris.

"That enhances our stature globally so much."

'Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes'

Another chapter of African Nova Scotian history is in the spotlight this week.

The Canadian government has recognized the "Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes" (CHLM) as an event of national historic significance. The country's only all-Black league was created in 1895.

"One of the things we've always faced here in Nova Scotia, and indeed in North America, was the bitter taste of racism," said Paris.

Paris is happy the league is getting noticed in this way, but said it is long overdue.

"It's important we recognize the contribution that others have made to what is one of Canada's national past times."

Hundreds of men played in the league during its 30-year existence. Many of the fundamental techniques known in hockey today, such as the slapshot and butterfly-style goaltending, were first introduced in the CHLM.

