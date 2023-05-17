Eastern Canadian Basketball League forced to end inaugural season
Around half way into its inaugural season, the Eastern Canadian Basketball League cancelled the remainder of the regular season due to financial difficulties.
Vice President, Dwayne Tingley says what went wrong really is the million dollar question.
“I think as a league we have to look inward,” he said. “What did we do wrong?”
Most prominent, he says that he doesn’t think the league projected the costs accurately.
“Early on we had trouble finding accommodations for the players in all the centres, apartments, you know, accommodations are issues everywhere, but in places like Moncton and Saint John, they’re very high rent, we didn’t project that,” he said.
There are six teams apart of the league: The Bathurst Bears, Charlottetown Power, Moncton Motion, Saint John Union, Truro Tide and Valley Vipers.
“I think every team in the league had one or two Maritimers on their teams to so that’s kind of disappointing for them. This is their home region, they want the league to succeed and I think they’re probably going to take it harder than anybody,” he said.
The teams have, on average, ten players, which about half coming from the United States.
“I sense probably a few of them sensed this was coming,” said Tingley.
“There were some late paydays, to be perfectly frank, all the players have been paid, but some of them were late. So probably word got around a little bit that there’s something up and I think they’re going to be disappointed.”
He says the league also didn’t receive as many sponsorships or season ticket sales as they would have liked. However, he’s hopeful that the ECBL will be able to return for 2024.
“I think people are forgiving, you know, obviously a lot of disappointed people, basketball people are going to be very disappointed with this,” he said.
“People are going to be forgiving as long as you don’t keep making the same mistakes and I think we have to learn from our mistakes and let’s grow from there.”
While regular play has come to a halt, the league is still going to put on a Championship Shootout Tournament May 26-28 to officially wrap up the season.
Current season ticket holders and sponsors will be given two ticket packages for the championships and a discount for next years passes, but refunds won’t be made for the rest of this season.
“What we’re doing is giving people a deep discount on next year’s tickets and I think that’s the best we can do,” said Tingley.
“We can’t do any better than that because we don’t have any revenue. There’s no revenue to distribute refunds right now. It says on the tickets, you know, no refundable and I hate doing that and I hate saying that.”
Tingley says that the plan is to work hard over the next few months in order to have the league up and running for 2024.
“This can be successful,” he said, thanking the people who did show support this year.
“I think the Maritimes is ready for something like this and hopefully we come back bigger and stronger next year.”
For more New Brunswick news, visit our regional page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers in New York
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were pursued in their car by photographers after a charity event in New York, an incident that the mayor and the couple's office described Wednesday as potentially dangerous and stirred memories of the 1997 car crash that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
Air quality statements remain in place across Western Canada as wildfires rage
Air quality statements continue to blanket much of British Columbia and the Prairie provinces as scores of wildfires rage across the region.
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
Black, hairy tongue developed after cancer treatment
In an unusual case study, a woman developed a black and hairy tongue after cancer treatment.
Rumours of alien invasion created to stop math test, Michigan superintendent says
Reports of aliens invading Michigan public schools spread on social media with eyewitnesses reporting extraterrestrial beings came from the skies in flying saucers and landed on a playground.
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Dramatic images as wildfires rage, smoke blankets parts of Canada
Photos show smoke stretching across Canada, creating hazy skies and a bright red sun.
Toronto
-
Data breach of SINs at one of Canada’s largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
-
Blue Jays' Jay Jackson says he was tipping pitches against Aaron Judge
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson says he believes he was tipping his pitches when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered against him Monday night.
-
Ontario grandmother 'feels calm' after winning $10.6M lotto prize
A 66-year-old grandmother is millions of dollars richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Calgary
-
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
-
Pet advocacy centre provides hope for low-income Calgarians amid rising inflation
The cost of caring for animals has gone up exponentially for thousands of Calgary pet owners, but a new pet advocacy centre is hoping to provide a sense of hope for those who need it most.
-
1 man in hospital after early morning Forest Lawn shooting
One man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre early Wednesday morning after he was shot multiple times in southeast Calgary, police say.
Montreal
-
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car on Tuesday afternoon is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
Kanesatake toxic dump situation 'taken out of perspective,' council grand chief
Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Victor Bonspille said recent reports about an environmental catastrophe and a reign of terror in his community have been 'taken way out of perspective' and unfairly maligned Kanesatake.
Edmonton
-
Driver arrested after string of 'violent' carjackings, crashes: Edmonton police
One person has been arrested after multiple carjackings and crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Air quality poor in Edmonton as wildfires burn across Alberta
Edmonton's air quality worsened Wednesday morning when it sat at a 10+, according to Canada's Air Quality Health Index.
-
Cat tortured, killed in microwave during Edmonton break-in: humane society
Edmonton police officers in the animal cruelty unit have been called in after a cat was found dead in a microwave in the northwest part of the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials report three active forest fires in the northeast region
There is one new forest fire in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires in the region to three.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
-
Data breach of SINs at one of Canada’s largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
London
-
Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting
A 24-year-old woman is clinging to life and a man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday.
-
Guilty plea to being an accessory in death of man found in a barrel
The case dates back to July 2020 when London police were investigating the discovery of a body in a barrel along the Thames River near Adelaide Street.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Putnam Road
A careless driving charge has been laid after a collision involving two commercial vehicles. Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, and Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
Manitoba aims to turn homes tied to suspected crime into affordable housing
Six homes connected to suspected criminal activity could soon become affordable housing under a new approach by the Manitoba government to the seizure and sale of criminal assets.
Ottawa
-
Five people hurt after OC Transpo bus crashes into ditch on Hwy. 174
Five people are being treated injuries following a crash involving an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end.
-
Police arrest convicted murderer who escaped from Kingston, Ont. prison
Police have apprehended a 42-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a Kingston, Ont. prison.
-
Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut full-day Kindergarten, get rid of librarians and raise lunch-time fees
Saskatoon's Catholic school division is planning a number of cuts and will increase fees for parents amid a funding shortfall.
-
Saskatoon’s Ayden Kitchen and Bar, Sticks and Stones to close
A high-profile Saskatoon high-profile restaurant will be closing its doors in the next few weeks.
-
'This is a big fire': Raging Sask. wildfire forces further evacuations
Evacuations have been ordered for another northern Saskatchewan community due to heavy wildfire smoke.
Vancouver
-
3 bars in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant debut on list of top 50 in Canada, which includes 11 spots in B.C.
Eleven bars in British Columbia are celebrating—perhaps with an adult libation or two—after being ranked among the 50 best places to grab a drink in the country.
-
Evacuation alert lifted for Fort St. John, B.C.
An evacuation alert for Fort St. John was rescinded Wednesday morning, although the wildfire that triggered it is still burning out of control.
-
6 arrested after Richmond home invasion, RCMP say
Six people – including two minors – were arrested after what police believe was a targeted home invasion in Richmond late last week.
Regina
-
Regina Sexual Assault Centre pushes back against claim of increased calls following Experience Regina campaign
The Regina Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) is speaking out after an open letter claimed the Experience Regina campaign led to an increase of calls to sexual assault services and called for a town hall to discuss the effects of the campaign.
-
'Totally unacceptable': Sask. says there have been 587 instances where an ambulance wasn't immediately available in 2023
There have been 587 instances in 2023 so far where an ambulance hasn’t been immediately available for someone in need, according to the province.
-
Death of worker in 2021 results in $112K fine for Sask. company
A Saskatchewan company was fined a total of $112,000 after pleading guilty to two violations of occupational health and safety regulations that led to a worker’s death in November 2021 near Shaunavon, Sask.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay municipal worker struck and killed in crash
A 52-year-old municipal worker and father of two young children in Oak Bay is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while inspecting a manhole cover on Wednesday morning.
-
BC Ferries warns of potential cancellations between Vancouver and Victoria
BC Ferries is warning travellers of potential cancellations on its Victoria-Vancouver route on Wednesday.
-
B.C. wildfire smoke expected to blanket Vancouver Island
Smoke from wildfires burning in the B.C. Interior and Alberta is expected to blanket Vancouver Island starting Wednesday afternoon.