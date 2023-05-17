Eastern Canadian Basketball League forced to end inaugural season

Dwayne Tingley outside the Avenir Centre on May 17, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/ CTV Atlantic) Dwayne Tingley outside the Avenir Centre on May 17, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/ CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island