

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have released the identity of a young man killed in a drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Police say 21-year-old Jamie Lee Bishop was walking along Hornes Road with a woman around 12:45 a.m. Monday when a passing car stopped and he was shot.

The Lunenburg County man was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the vehicle was last seen turning onto Cow Bay Road from Hornes Road.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark, four-door Chevrolet car.

Investigators are also trying to determine how many people were in the car at the time of the shooting.

They don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

