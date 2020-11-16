HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bumping the number of active cases up to 28.

Two of the previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

According to the province, six of the new cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1), and include:

an individual 19 and under

three people in their 20s

an individual in their 30s

and an individual in their 40s

The other two new cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve two people in their 20s.

All eight cases are self-isolating, as required, and are under investigation.

On Sunday, New Brunswick identified three new cases of the virus. Of the three, two were under investigation, and the other case was related to travel.

NEW TESTING METHOD AVAILABLE FOR CHILDREN

New Brunswick Health also announced the completion of its COVID-19 swish and gargle test method for children, which is now available at all assessment centres across the province.

“The addition of the new sample collection method will make testing easier for parents and children,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Health officials say the new method is for children between the ages of four and 11. They can simply swish, gargle and spit some sterile salt water or saline solution into a tube instead of getting a nasopharyngeal swab.

“Although the nose swab is the recommended standard test for all New Brunswickers, the swish and gargle is available for children who are unable to receive the nasopharyngeal swab,” said Russell.

“Parents and children are encouraged to watch a video of what to expect and practise how to swish and gargle before the test is done at the assessment site.”

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has 375 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 341 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths, leaving 28 active cases in the province.

There is currently one person in hospital as a result of the novel coronavirus, with no one in the intensive care unit.

To date, 111,094 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 107 confirmed cases (13 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 37 confirmed cases (4 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 78 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Sunday, 800 personal and 742 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 24 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.6 per cent.