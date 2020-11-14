HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 19.

According to a news release Saturday, four of the new cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and include:

An individual 19 and under

Two individuals in their 20s

An individual in their 30s

Public health says two of these cases are under investigation, and all four people are self-isolating.

The other two positive cases reported on Saturday involve and individual in their 50s in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and an individual in their 30s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

Both of these cases are travel-related and are self-isolating.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURES

Through a Facebook post on Friday, the town of Sussex, N.B. is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a popular sports centre in Sussex, N.B.

In the Facebook post from the Town of Sussex, they say the exposure happened on Tuesday at the 8th Hussars Sports Centre.

Anyone who was at the sports centre on Tuesday is being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

New Brunswick public health officials are also warning of two possible exposures that include:

The GoodLife Fitness Centre located at Moncton Junction Village Gym at 175 Ivan Rand Drive East in Moncton during the following dates and times: Nov. 6 between 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 6 between 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9 between 8:30-10 p.m.

Aldo Shoes in the CF Champlain Mall located at 477 Paul St. In Dieppe during the following dates and times: Nov. 6 between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7 between 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 8 between 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 between 12-7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 between 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



If you were at any of these locations on the dates and times listed, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, you should and to 811 to get tested or take the self-assessment online.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 339 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

There is currently two people in hospital as a result of the novel coronavirus, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

To date, 110,038 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 100 confirmed cases (6 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 36 confirmed cases (3 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 75 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Friday, 1,955 personal and 1,119 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 17 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.6 per cent.