

CTV Atlantic





RCMP says an 89-year-old man has died after he was hit by a pick-up truck in Stewiacke, N.S.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

According to RCMP, the man was crossing Main Street at Riverside Avenue in a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital in Truro then later to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax to be treated for serious injuries.

Officers say the man died Saturday morning.

RCMP says it was snowing at the time of the collision and roads were covered in snow.

The investigation is ongoing.