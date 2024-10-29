Elsipogtog First Nation man charged after police detachment, unmarked vehicle vandalized: N.B. RCMP

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after property owned by the New Brunswick RCMP was vandalized in Elsipogtog.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, members working at the Elsipogtog RCMP Detachment heard a loud bang.

The force says officers discovered the detachment’s building and one unmarked police vehicle had been vandalized.

Minutes later, police received a report of a residence on fire on Levi Street.

Following further investigation, police identified a person of interest.

Sonny Travis Bayley Francis from Elsipogtog First Nation was arrested, according to an RCMP news release.

Francis appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday and was charged with:

arson

two counts of mischief under $5,000

three counts of failure to comply with a release order

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 8 for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Elsipogtog RCMP Detachment at 506-523-8282 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

