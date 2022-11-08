Emergency alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl by N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon.

Arionna Duran is described as 5-foot-2 with dyed red hair, brown eyes and braces on her teeth. She was last seen at 3:30 p.m. in Mount Pleasant, wearing a navy-blue sweater and ripped jeans.

An emergency alert was sent shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duran is asked to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579. If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they're asked to call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.