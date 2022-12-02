Emergency alert issued in N.B. as police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspects following shooting

An emergency alert has been issued in New Brunswick, where police are looking for suspects after a shooting outside Fredericton.

The alert was issued around 10:45 a.m., advising the public about individuals “known to be armed and dangerous” last seen in the Oromocto area. They were driving a blue 2012 Honda Civic with New Brunswick licence plate JIH633.

"If you see these individuals or their vehicle, do not approach them and contact police immediately," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP in a news release. "Do not post information on social media about police locations or operations."

The alert is related to a shooting at a trailer park in Hanwell – located roughly 20 kilometres southwest of Fredericton – that sent two people to hospital Friday morning.

The New Brunswick RCMP and the Fredericton Police Force responded to a report of shots fired at the Hanwell Trailer Park around 4:30 a.m.

Two people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and residents were evacuated from their homes.

One person is in custody but police are still looking for suspects who fled the scene. Police say those suspects are considered “armed and dangerous.”

An Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene on Elmdale Crescent Friday morning.

A tactical team had surrounded a home until officers determined no one was inside.

Police say they are clearing the scene but a small police presence will remain at the trailer park.

Residents are now allowed to return to their homes.

The case has been turned over to the New Brunswick RCMP as the suspects have presumably moved outside the Fredericton area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

