Emergency crews who searched for 'surfer in distress' find nothing: Riverview Fire and Rescue

A large search conducted on the Petitcodiac River in Riverview, N.B., Tuesday left crews asking more questions than when they arrived.

Emergency services from Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe responded to a report of a “surfer in distress” on the river near Patricia Drive just before 1 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, RCMP officers were already on scene and there was no sign of a surfer on the water, according to a news release from Riverview Fire and Rescue.

Riverview Fire says resources were sent to the west of the location to search for the surfer.

According to the release, firefighters deployed boats onto the Petitcodiac River and converged on the area where the surfer was reportedly last seen.

The search, which included crews in the air, on the water and on land, turned up no signs of a “surfer in distress.”

There were 20 fire and rescue personnel involved in the search, according to Riverview Fire, along with 14 apparatus involved, including:

three boats

one engine

one aerial

five rescue units

four chief units

Ambulance New Brunswick also responded to the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported following the search.

