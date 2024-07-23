ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Emergency crews who searched for 'surfer in distress' find nothing: Riverview Fire and Rescue

    River Fire and Rescue in Riverview, N.B., is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Riverview Fire and Rescue) River Fire and Rescue in Riverview, N.B., is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Riverview Fire and Rescue)
    Share

    A large search conducted on the Petitcodiac River in Riverview, N.B., Tuesday left crews asking more questions than when they arrived.

    Emergency services from Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe responded to a report of a “surfer in distress” on the river near Patricia Drive just before 1 p.m.

    When fire crews arrived, RCMP officers were already on scene and there was no sign of a surfer on the water, according to a news release from Riverview Fire and Rescue.

    Riverview Fire says resources were sent to the west of the location to search for the surfer.

    According to the release, firefighters deployed boats onto the Petitcodiac River and converged on the area where the surfer was reportedly last seen.

    The search, which included crews in the air, on the water and on land, turned up no signs of a “surfer in distress.”

    There were 20 fire and rescue personnel involved in the search, according to Riverview Fire, along with 14 apparatus involved, including:

    • three boats
    • one engine
    • one aerial
    • five rescue units
    • four chief units

    Ambulance New Brunswick also responded to the scene.

    Police say no injuries were reported following the search.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News