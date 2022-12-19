Emergency shelter opens its doors in Moncton

A new emergency out-of-the cold shelter for the growing homeless population opened Monday night at the Moncton Lions Community Centre in Moncton, N.B.

Construction work continues at the space that was being used for small businesses, education programs and seniors’ activities.

Now, it’s full of cots as the building continues its transformation into a shelter that can accommodate up to 125 people per night.

Between 70 and 80 people were staying overnight in the basement of the St. George's Anglican Church but that came to an end Sunday evening.

Many of those people will be calling the Lions centre home during the winter months and that's a big relief.

"Oh yeah, definitely," said Evan Tarrant-Fougere. "There's a lot of homelessness going on and there's not enough rooms in all the other shelters. I feel a lot safer and I feel it's going to be an easier go until the end of the year."

Tarrant-Fougere's friend, Mike Milburn, said homelessness has been increasing dramatically within the past six months.

"Every day it's either the raise of rent or family problems. It all depends on the situation at hand," said Milburn.

Father Chris VanBuskirk said he has a great team of staff and volunteers at St. George's to host people in need but they just couldn't continue with the service.

"We know it's time," said VanBuskirk on Friday. "We've reached our limits and it's time to switch gears and we're really grateful the shelter is opening on St. George Street."

Tarrant-Fougere said staying in the church was a positive experience.

"Father Chris is such a respectful man and I'm very thankful," said Tarrant-Fougere.

The City of Moncton owns the building, but the province is overseeing the shelter.

It will be run by Charlie Burrell, the founder of Moncton's Humanity Project, in an agreement with the Department of Social Development.

Some wrap-around services could be offered on-site but details are still being worked out.

Milburn said there's a very bad drug problem in Moncton right now and more outreach services are needed.

"I think there needs to be more resources for that but Charlie's doing a wonderful thing with opening up that [new shelter]. I know Charlie personally and he's a good guy," said Milburn.

A tent site has been set up in the parking lot of the community centre but will not be used unless there is some sort of significant change.

CTV News requested a tour of the facility Monday morning, but a spokesperson for the City of Moncton said that will have to wait.

"No visits inside the facility will be permitted this week," said Isabelle LeBlanc in an email. "As you can understand, the operator, the city and the province of New Brunswick are highly focused on opening the facility and making sure the first week of operation goes well."

The shelter will remain open for the next few months.