Equinor postponing Bay du Nord oil project off Newfoundland for up to three years

Eldar Saetre CEO of Equinor speaking as he gives the company quarterly capital market update in London, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Eldar Saetre CEO of Equinor speaking as he gives the company quarterly capital market update in London, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island