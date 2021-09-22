GOODWOOD, N.S. -- TV set items from a major production filmed in Nova Scotia will soon be up for grabs, indicating the province's film production industry is coming back to life.

Everything from brand new Converse sneakers, to IKEA office furniture and numerous antiques, will be for sale this Thursday to Saturday at the Halifax Exhibition Centre.

Organizer John Hiltz says these types of events breathe new hope in the province's TV industry.

"As successful as I hope it will be for us, what it really means is, it’s the film and TV industry coming back to Nova Scotia, employing a lot of people," said Hiltz. "Events like this will hopefully become more common as a reflection of that."

Hiltz says unfortunately he's unable to say which show the set pieces are from.

"We sign non-disclosure agreements with the production companies for the primary reason, I think because they don't want any future liability once the goods have been removed from their hands," he said.

"Although the show was made on the South Shore of Nova Scotia, that's as far as I can go, I'm afraid."

If you can piece together the clues on which show it might be, Hiltz says fans might be able to land some collectible items.

"We have really great pieces … which are really going to make really great memorabilia for a fan of the show," Hiltz said.

The sale is Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 to 6 at Exhibition Park.